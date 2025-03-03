'Tomorrow night will be big,' hints Trump before joint Congress address

A day before addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time in his second term, US President Donald Trump sparked speculation with a cryptic social media post on Monday, saying, “Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is”.

Trump’s address is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 pm ET (7:30 am IST). Although not officially termed the State of the Union — an address reserved for subsequent years — it remains a significant opportunity for him to outline his key priorities.

The speech will be broadcast live on major networks, with top congressional leaders, Trump’s Cabinet members, and US Supreme Court justices in attendance.

As is customary, a designated survivor — a Cabinet member chosen to remain away from the event to ensure continuity of government — will be absent.

Guests seated in the House chamber’s balcony, selected by Trump, are expected to represent issues central to his administration’s agenda. In his 2017 address, he notably invited the widows of fallen police officers and the widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

What to expect in Trump's address

Since assuming office, Trump has introduced a flurry of policy initiatives, and Tuesday’s speech provides an opportunity to present his agenda to a national audience. A recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll indicates that 53 per cent of Americans believe the state of the union is weak, while 54 per cent feel the country is on the wrong path.

One of the key points in Trump’s speech is likely to be his government restructuring initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has tasked billionaire Elon Musk with leading. This initiative has already led to significant layoffs of federal workers and the closure of multiple agencies, sparking confusion among employees and a series of legal challenges.

Trump is also expected to highlight his administration’s immigration policies. Shortly after taking office, he halted the asylum process at the southern border and suspended refugee resettlement. He also attempted to end birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented parents, though this move was blocked by federal courts. While the White House claims its immigration measures have been effective, critics argue they fuel misconceptions about immigration and crime.

With this address, Trump aims to set the tone for his second term, rallying support for his policies and reaffirming his vision for the country.

Trump's Congressional address: Democratic response

Following Trump’s speech, Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic response, expected to focus on economic concerns. Additionally, Representative Adriano Espaillat of New York, chair of the Hispanic Caucus, will provide a response in Spanish.

This year’s rebuttal comes amid Trump’s recent executive order establishing English as the official language of the US, allowing federal agencies and publicly funded organisations to decide whether to maintain multilingual services.

By tradition, a State of the Union address reflects on the past year, while a newly elected president’s first joint address typically outlines future plans. Having been re-elected and inaugurated just over a month ago, Trump is expected to use this platform to set the stage for his legislative agenda. The Congressional Research Service notes that first-year addresses typically contain an average of 42 policy proposals, making this a pivotal moment for his administration.