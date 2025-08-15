Friday, August 15, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt raises Maritime Development Fund to ₹70,000 cr to spur shipbuilding

Govt raises Maritime Development Fund to ₹70,000 cr to spur shipbuilding

Centre raises Maritime Development Fund to ₹70,000 crore to boost shipbuilding, repair, shipping tonnage, and port infrastructure; Cabinet approval awaited

Ship, maritime

Centre scales up fund by 2.8 times to boost shipbuilding, repair, shipping tonnage, and port-linked infrastructure

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is significantly scaling up its proposed Maritime Development Fund (MDF) to ₹70,000 crore, 2.8 times the allocation announced in the February Budget, to boost shipbuilding, ship repair, ancillary industries, expansion of shipping tonnage, and port-linked infrastructure, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The revised corpus has reportedly already secured clearance from the expenditure finance committee (EFC), chaired by the finance ministry’s expenditure secretary, with Cabinet approval expected shortly.
 

MDF blended finance model

The MDF will operate on a blended finance model: 49 per cent concessional capital from the government, including contributions from state-owned major ports, and 51 per cent commercial capital from multilateral and bilateral lenders as well as sovereign funds.
   
When announced in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fund would provide long-term, low-cost capital across the maritime value chain. By 2030, it is projected to generate ₹1.3–1.5 trillion in direct and indirect investment and create up to 1.1 million jobs.
 

Massive investment needed by 2047

Government estimates peg India’s maritime sector investment requirement between $885 billion and $940 billion by 2047, The Economic Times report said. This includes:

Also Read

UAE flag

India, UAE pledge stronger defence ties, ink MoU on maritime cooperation

maritime accidents, incidents, maritime

Maritime incidents involving India and its seafarers rose 22% in 2024premium

International Maritime Organisation, IMO

India seeks re-election to IMO Council, highlights maritime growth plans

Velmenni addressed one of the Indian Navy's longstanding problems relating to the transmitting of data between their submarines and the control centre

Hidden Chinese vessel spotted 120 NM from Indian waters in Bay of Bengal

NBFCs, Banks

Shipping ministry launches India's first maritime NBFC Sagarmala Finance

  • $388 billion to expand shipping tonnage
  • $260 billion for green vessels
  • $224 billion for next-generation ports
  • $18 billion to position India as a global shipbuilding and repair hub
  • $8.82 billion to raise coastal and inland shipping’s share
  • $1.65 billion to boost cruise tourism
 
India is targeting a top-10 global ranking in shipbuilding by 2030 and a top-five position by 2047, competing with South Korea, Japan, and China — the latter recently completing a $16-billion merger of two state-owned shipyards to cement its lead in global ship construction.
 

Legislative push

The monsoon session of Parliament, which concluded on August 12, saw the passage of four major legislations — the Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Carriage of Goods Bill, and Bills of Lading Bill — alongside the Lok Sabha’s clearance of the Indian Ports Bill, replacing the 117-year-old Indian Ports Act, 1908.
 
The EFC has also endorsed a revamped ‘Ship Building Financial Assistance’ scheme, a credit note mechanism for shipbreaking in Indian yards, the development of shipbuilding clusters, and infrastructure status for large ships, aligning with Budget announcements. Assistance levels are proposed at 15 per cent for standard vessels up to ₹100 crore, 20 per cent for advanced or specialised ships above ₹100 crore, and 25 per cent for green ships. Infrastructure status will apply to vessels costing ₹100 crore and above.
 

Focus on Northeast

In July, the government announced ₹5,000 crore in initiatives to strengthen waterways and maritime connectivity in the Northeast. These include ₹1,000 crore in inland waterway projects, with ₹300 crore completed and the rest due by 2025, new cargo terminals, heritage restoration, tourist jetties worth ₹299 crore, and 85 community jetties. 

More From This Section

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag

PM Modi's I-Day speech: India working on self reliance in energy sector

Retailers

Retailers, online firms may score big over Independence Day weekend

FMCG, SHOPS

South India pulls clear in online FMCG adoption, says Nielsen reportpremium

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

100 Gw solar manufacturing capacity step towards self-reliance: Ministerpremium

online, e-commerce, digital, internet, amazon, flipkart, delivery

FedEx, UPS, DHL executives may face fresh scrutiny in antitrust case

Topics : maritime sector maritime security Maritime BS Web Reports Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon