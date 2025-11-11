Ecommerce to grow 16% in Southeast Asia as video, AI reshape shopping

Southeast Asia’s e-commerce industry is poised for another year of double-digit growth, powered by video-based retail and AI-driven shopping tools, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Co., cited by Nikkei Asia.

The report projects that gross merchandise value (GMV) for the e-commerce sector will reach $181 billion in 2025 across six key markets — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — up 16 per cent from $156 billion in 2024.

When combined with food delivery, ride-hailing, and travel, the region’s total digital economy is expected to expand 15 per cent to $299 billion, maintaining last year’s growth rate.

Video commerce becomes a growth engine A key growth driver is video commerce, where consumers buy products through livestreams and short videos. The segment is projected to account for 25 per cent of all e-commerce GMV by 2025, compared to less than 5 per cent in 2022. Platforms such as TikTok and other regional players are enabling creators to promote and sell products in real-time. Fashion and accessories lead the segment, contributing 27 per cent of video commerce GMV, with rings and earrings among top-selling products. ALSO READ: Amazon crosses $20 billion ecommerce exports target from India in 10 years Beauty and personal care follow at 21 per cent, driven by demand for sunscreens and foundation, the report said.