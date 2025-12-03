Taiwan records 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that 4 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.
It wrote, "10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."
Taiwan detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday.Of the nine, one sortie entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ.
Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate," reported the Taipei Times.
Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.
On November 7, the Japanese prime minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival," potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.
Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait might result in Japan's military involvement.
Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory actions aimed at damaging Japan's economy, such as issuing warnings against travel and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated.
