Donald Trump’s hit reality show, The Apprentice, is making a comeback, with the first seven seasons now streaming on Amazon Prime Video . The first season, which was originally aired in 2004, became available on March 10, with additional seasons releasing weekly until April 27.

Donald Trump expressed excitement over the show’s return, stating, “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

On his Truth Social account, the 78-year-old added, "Back by popular demand, for the first time in 20 years, the Emmy-nominated ORIGINAL APPRENTICE STARRING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is back!! Watch Season 1 of The Apprentice, now streaming on Prime Video. New seasons every Monday! #TheApprentice."

Originally created by Emmy-winning producer Mark Burnett, The Apprentice ran for 15 seasons (2004-2017) and became a cultural phenomenon. Contestants competed in business challenges, with Trump delivering the now-iconic catchphrase, “You’re fired!” The show’s first season averaged over 20 million viewers, with 28 million tuning in for the finale. Over the years, The Apprentice featured high-profile winners such as Piers Morgan, Joan Rivers, Bret Michaels, and Leeza Gibbons.

Amazon acquired the show’s rights as part of its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM in 2022. This latest move has sparked speculation about Amazon’s positioning, with some noting that Jeff Bezos—who owns The Washington Post—has been linked to decisions that have indirectly supported Trump.

The show’s return also reignites discussions about its portrayal of Trump as a successful businessman. Former producer Bill Pruitt admitted in a Slate editorial that the show “played fast and loose with the facts.” He wrote, “No one involved in The Apprentice—from the production company or the network, to the cast and crew—was involved in a con with malicious intent. It was a TV show, and it was made for entertainment. But we played fast and loose with the facts, particularly regarding Trump, and if you were one of the 28 million who tuned in, chances are you were conned.”

Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, who also produced Survivor and Shark Tank, emphasised the show’s lasting appeal. “This show is a love letter to New York City! Survivor grew an entirely new massive audience as a result of old seasons being binged during the pandemic,” he stated.

“On Monday, March 10, this same phenomenon will begin again… with The Apprentice," he was quoted as saying by The Wrap.