Home / World News / Trump says Hamas must move quickly 'or else all bets will be off'

I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again, he said

Donald Trump, Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Hamas must move quickly on his plan for ending the war in Gaza, "or else all bets will be off." "I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, FAST," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Topics :Donald Trump

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

