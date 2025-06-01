Home / World News / Trump, Xi likely to speak soon on minerals trade dispute, says Bessent

Trump, Xi likely to speak soon on minerals trade dispute, says Bessent

President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump
Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump| Image: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Bessent said he believes President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak soon to iron out trade issues including a dispute over critical minerals. 
President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back tariffs and trade restrictions for critical minerals. 
"What China is doing is they are holding back products that are essential for the industrial supply chains of India, of Europe. And that is not what a reliable partner does," Bessent said in an interview on Sunday with CBS' "Face the Nation." "I am confident that when President Trump and Party Chairman Xi have a call, that this will be ironed out. But the fact that they are withholding some of the products that they agreed to release during our agreement - maybe it's a glitch in the Chinese system, maybe it's intentional. We'll see after the President speaks with the party chairman." Trump said on Friday he was sure that he would speak to Xi. China said in April that the two leaders had not had a conversation recently. 
Asked if a talk with Xi was on Trump's schedule, Bessent said, "I believe we'll see something very soon."

Donald Trump United States Xi Jinping

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

