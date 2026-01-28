UK PM Keir Starmer takes 'China matters' message on first Beijing visit

"Like it or not, China matters to the UK," is the message British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is taking on his visit to Beijing on Wednesday, accompanied by a 60-strong business and cultural delegation.

Downing Street said the visit, which will also cover Shanghai, reflects the UK's "clear-eyed and realistic" approach to China in terms of opportunities and challenges they pose by continuing to pursue cooperation while "maintaining guardrails" when it comes to the country's national security.

The Labour Party government is keen to highlight its re-engagement with China with this first visit in eight years, coming close on the heels of a ministerial go-ahead for its controversial new "mega embassy" in London.

"For years, our approach to China has been dogged by inconsistency blowing hot and cold, from Golden Age to Ice Age. But like it or not, China matters for the UK," Starmer said in a pre-visit statement. "As one of the world's biggest economic players, a strategic and consistent relationship with them is firmly in our national interest. That does not mean turning a blind eye to the challenges they pose but engaging even where we disagree. "This is what our allies do, and what I will do: delivering for the public, putting more money in their pockets and keeping them safe through pragmatic, consistent cooperation abroad," he said.

The UK PM is set to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday for talks on trade, investment and national security, before travelling to Shanghai for a range of engagements with British and Chinese businesses. Accompanied by a delegation of leading UK-based businesses, including Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover, sporting institutions, museums and theatre groups, Starmer is expected to push for access in areas such as the financial services sector, creative industries and life sciences. "However, he will be clear that we will not trade economic cooperation for our national security. He will raise the areas where we disagree with China being clear that we will always defend our national security and where viewpoints differ, frank and open dialogue is of vital importance," Downing Street said.

Describing China as the world's second largest economy, a crucial player in global supply chains and a growing military power, the UK said it is important to engage with its third-largest trading partner which supports 3,70,000 British jobs. "We want to see trade flourish between us. From financial services to advanced manufacturing and the global energy transition, the UK's strengths increasingly align with the rapidly evolving Chinese economy," said Peter Kyle, the Business and Trade Secretary travelling with Starmer. "The first duty of government is security, and we protect ourselves best through active engagement and pragmatic cooperation, not by shutting the door," he said.

The visit follows the 2025 Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) that the UK's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) claimed secured 600 million pounds in immediate benefits and the first UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) since 2018. "The UK's world-leading financial services sector is a cornerstone of our economy. With deep and liquid markets, and the FTSE hitting all-time highs, there are real opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with China which supports jobs for working people and growth for businesses across Britain," said Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, also part of the ministerial delegation. The Opposition Conservatives have criticised Starmer's approach to China, amid human rights concerns and espionage fears. "Starmer has already surrendered to the Chinese Communist Party over their plan for a spy-hub super embassy in the heart of our capital," said shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel.