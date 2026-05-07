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US and 18 WTO members reach consensus on not imposing ecom duties

The US and 17 WTO members launched a separate pact to avoid e-commerce duties after talks failed to extend the WTO's long-standing digital trade moratorium

WTO, World Trade Organization
Failure at a high-level WTO meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, in March to renew the long-standing moratorium on duties for cross-border streaming and downloads marked another setback for the WTO’s role in setting global trade rules | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:57 PM IST
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The US and more than a dozen other countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia on Thursday launched their own pact to not impose duties on e-commerce after no agreement was reached to end deadlock with Brazil, a document showed. Brazil had opposed an extension of a global deal at World Trade Organization (WTO) talks. 
Failure at a high-level WTO meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, in March to renew the long-standing moratorium on duties for cross-border streaming and downloads marked another setback for the WTO’s role in setting global trade rules. The moratorium, agreed in 1998 and regularly renewed since, bars duties on cross-border electronic transmissions such as streaming music or films and downloading software.
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Topics :WTOecommercetradeDigital economy

First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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