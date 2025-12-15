How wars, peace efforts and big diplomatic meets defined the world in 2025

The year 2025 was shaped by conflict and urgent global challenges. From grinding wars in Ukraine and Gaza to fresh flashpoints between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, and Southeast Asia’s fragile borders, nations struggled to contain violence while searching for fragile pathways to peace.

Here are the major conflicts, peace efforts and diplomatic developments that shaped 2025.

1. Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war continued into its fourth year, with diplomacy taking centre stage. US President Donald Trump led peace efforts, inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in Alaska before sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow to draft a peace deal.

A 28-point peace plan drafted by Witkoff, with inputs from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, proposed that Ukraine acknowledge Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk as “de facto Russian” territories, cap its military, give up Nato membership ambitions and lift sanctions on Moscow over time. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the plan reflected the US “vision” rather than a final agreement, and that Kyiv would insist on its red lines. 2. Gaza conflict The war between Israel and Gaza, triggered by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, continued with devastating consequences. As of late 2025, more than 67,806 Palestinians had been killed and 170,066 wounded, according to Al Jazeera. Many of the dead were women and children.

In early October 2025, Hamas and Israel agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire under a 20-point plan proposed by Trump. Announced on September 29 and approved by Israel on October 9, it called for an immediate halt to fighting, partial Israeli withdrawal and a major prisoner exchange. ALSO READ: Elections, amendments and agitations: The political story of India in 2025 Despite the announced truce, Israeli operations continued in some areas. The humanitarian crisis remained severe, with aid unable to meet the enormous scale of need. 3. Israel-Iran conflict On June 13, Israel launched an aerial offensive under Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile factories and senior military leadership. Israel described the strikes as “pre-emptive”, aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran retaliated with waves of missiles and drones. While many were intercepted, dozens reached Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian missiles killed 24 people and injured around 1,272 in Israel, forcing more than 8,000 people to evacuate their homes. In Iran, over 600 people were killed by Israeli strikes. The US entered the conflict by striking three Iranian nuclear sites, raising fears of a regional war. Oil prices surged by up to 6 per cent during the crisis. After 12 days of intense attacks, a ceasefire was brokered by Trump on June 24. 4. India-Pakistan conflict India and Pakistan came close to a wider war in May 2025 following a terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan-backed militants and responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that it said hosted terrorist infrastructure. Pakistan denied the claim and responded with Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos on May 10. For four days, both sides exchanged drones, missiles and heavy fire, marking the worst escalation in nearly 30 years. On May 10, both sides agreed to a ceasefire understanding. While Pakistan credited Trump’s role in reaching the understanding, India rejected the claim, saying the halt followed military-level talks between New Delhi and Islamabad. 5. Thailand-Cambodia dispute Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia flared in July 2025 along their long-disputed border after a landmine blast wounded five Thai soldiers, prompting Thailand to expel Cambodia’s ambassador and close key border crossings.

The dispute is rooted in overlapping claims around the ancient Preah Vihear Temple. Although the International Court of Justice ruled in Cambodia’s favour in 1962 and clarified boundaries again in 2013, Thailand disputes the rulings. Fighting broke out near the Ta Muen and Ta Moan Thom temple areas. Thailand said its forces acted after spotting a Cambodian drone and armed personnel crossing into disputed territory, while Cambodia accused Thailand of launching an “armed assault”. In October, both countries signed an expanded ceasefire in the presence of Donald Trump, agreeing to release prisoners and scale back heavy weapons. By December, however, tensions flared again at the border, prompting renewed mediation efforts.

6. COP30 Climate Summit COP30, held in Belem in the Amazon region, ended on November 22, after more than two weeks of negotiation. The summit focused heavily on forests, Indigenous rights and the need to protect the Amazon. The final “Belem Political Package” disappointed many by avoiding a firm commitment to phase out fossil fuels. Instead, it pledged to triple adaptation finance for vulnerable countries and outlined a “just transition” plan, though without clear funding guarantees. India, led by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, stressed the urgent need for adaptation finance. Yadav said developing countries may need between $310 billion and $365 billion per year by 2035, while current flows are around $26 billion.