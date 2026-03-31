White House says US-Iran talks 'going well' despite Tehran denial

The White House on Monday (local time) said that communication between the United States and Iran is ongoing and "going well", even as Tehran has maintained that there have been no "direct" talks between the two sides.

Addressing reporters during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that despite negative public rhetoric from Iran, engagement through diplomatic channels continues and is making progress.

Leavitt said that public statements from Tehran differ from what is being conveyed privately. "It's no surprise that we are seeing the remaining elements of the regime become increasingly eager to end the destruction and come to the negotiating table while they still can," she said.

"Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," the Press Secretary added. The White House maintained that backchannel discussions remain active. Earlier in the day, Iran said that it has not held any "direct" negotiations with the United States, while confirming that messages have been exchanged through intermediaries. According to state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference, "We have not had any direct negotiations with the US. Since the last round of negotiations, what has been discussed are the messages we have received through some intermediaries, including Pakistan, regarding the US's willingness and request for negotiations."

He also slammed the US, stating that while Washington's stance has been constantly changing, Tehran has had a clear stance on the negotiations. Leavitt further warned that if Iran does not engage constructively or rejects a possible agreement, US President Donald Trump has several options to "ensure this regime continues to pay a grave price one way or another. The White House also said the deployment of additional US troops in West Asia provides President Donald Trump with "maximum optionality" in the ongoing conflict in the region, despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict. Leavitt, when asked about the deployment of additional US Troops in the region, said that they are part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it.

"The president is focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury with respect to forces that are on the ground in the Middle East. It's the job of the Pentagon to create maximum optionality for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said. The Press Secretary further stated that while the US President has been asked about potential ground operations, he has declined to rule them out. "The president has been asked about boots on the ground or alleged ground operations various times. He's obviously declined to rule them out. It's the Pentagon's job to provide maximum optionality to the president; it does not mean he's made a decision, nor would he ever notify the media of such a decision so as not to tip off our enemy," she added.

This comes after reports that the Pentagon is preparing plans for the possibility of extended ground operations in Iran for several weeks, as per The Washington Post. According to The Post, citing US officials familiar with the development, the preparations are aimed at supporting a more sustained military phase if Trump decides to intensify the conflict. The official noted that any ground operation under consideration would likely stop short of a full-scale invasion. Instead, it could involve targeted raids carried out by a combination of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry units, The Post reported. Meanwhile, the United States Ship (USS) Tripoli, along with around 3,500 Marines and soldiers, entered the US CENTCOM area of responsibility, bringing one of America's largest amphibious assault ships (AAS) into an active combat theatre in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.

Leavitt further underscored that the president has sent a clear message to the Iranian regime, urging them to reach a deal. "The president has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time, as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal or else the United States armed forces have capabilities beyond their wildest imagination and the president is not afraid to use them," she said. When asked about Trump threatening to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Leavitt emphasised that the administration and US armed forces will always act within the confines of the law.