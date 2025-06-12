Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Ahmedabad plane crash: Army deployed to assist civil admin in rescue ops

Ahmedabad plane crash: Army deployed to assist civil admin in rescue ops

The Indian Army has been deployed to support civil authorities in rescue and relief operations after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed hundreds

Debris of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army has deployed around 130 personnel to aid ongoing rescue and relief efforts following the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The deployment is part of a coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation to support the civil administration.
 
According to an official statement, the Army’s deployment includes engineering teams equipped with JCBs for debris removal, medical teams of doctors and paramedics, and Quick Action Teams (QATs). “Firefighting equipment, including extinguishers and water bowsers, has also been sent to the crash site. Provost staff have been positioned to help manage the scene and maintain order,” the statement said.
 
 
The Military Hospital has also been placed on standby to treat casualties, and all services remain on high alert.

CRPF, RAF join efforts as casualty count rises

Alongside the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed approximately 150 personnel to bolster ground efforts. “Troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and personnel from the CRPF’s Group Centre in Gandhinagar have been mobilised to assist with on-ground efforts at the crash site,” ANI reported.

Boeing 787 crashes minutes after takeoff

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was headed from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed minutes after departure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, took off from Runway 23 at 1.39 pm and soon issued a Mayday call. Communication was lost shortly after, and the plane crashed in Meghani Nagar, a densely populated neighbourhood near the airport.

Eyewitness footage showed the aircraft descending rapidly with its nose elevated before it struck a building and exploded. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the site moments later.
 
The aircraft was carrying 242 people — 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including two pilots. Among them were 159 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, one Canadian, and 11 children, including two infants.
 
Officials confirmed that at least 25 individuals were injured and admitted to hospitals across Ahmedabad. The wreckage impacted several buildings, including a hostel for medical students, and local residents are feared to be among the dead.

Tata Group offers ex-gratia; probe underway

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Tata Group — owner of Air India — announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹1 crore to the families of those killed in the crash.
 
Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched an official probe. Aviation experts suspect the crash may have resulted from a double engine stall or power failure during takeoff — widely considered the most vulnerable phase of flight. Potential triggers under investigation include a sudden wind shift or bird strike.
 
Efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft’s black box, which will contain vital flight data and cockpit voice recordings essential to determining the cause of the crash.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

