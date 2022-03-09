2022 Maruti Baleno ups the game for hatchbacks with superior looks, comfort

How does a mass volume automaker propel its cars out of entry-level and low-cost to premium and high-end? That’s exactly the challenge Maruti saw coming some six years ago when it launched Nexa to unleash a salvo of premium rides that would not only bear the classic Maruti DNA (reliability, low cost of ownership and fuel-efficiency) but also go a step further and add style, handling and comfort to the quotient.

In essence, there was no choice given that the market had matured, Indian car-buyers were looking for more and that Maruti would have to tackle the influx of competition that ...