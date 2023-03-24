570,000 Kias, Hyundais recalled due to fire risk. What to do if you own one

By Keith Laing

Motor Co. and Corp. recalled more than 570,000 cars they say are at risk of catching fire.



The vehicles should be parked outside and away from homes even if they are turned off because they could experience an electrical short that could start a fire, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The agency said drivers should contact their local or dealership to schedule a free repair.

NHTSA said the recall stems from its monitoring of a prior problem related to tow hitch harness fires. That issue led to 245,000 cars being recalled in August 2022.

The latest recall affects the 2022-2023 model years of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the 2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, the 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid and the 2022-2023 Carnival.