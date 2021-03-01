Ashok Leyland's M&HCV truck sales rise 44% in February, bus sales fall 84%

-
Ashok Leyland saw the sales of its M&HCV trucks rise by 44 per cent to 6,790 units in February 2021 from 4,706 units, a year ago, while bus sales dropped 84 per cent to 324 units from 2,039 units. Total M&HCV sales rose by 5 per cent to 7,114 units from 6,745 units in the year ago period.
The company's light commercial vehicle sales rose by 46 per cent to 5,662 units from 3,867 units in the year ago period.
Total vehicles sales rose by 20 per cent to 12,776 units in February 2021 from 10,612 units in the corresponding period last year.
