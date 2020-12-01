Ashok Leyland's truck sales rise 23% in Nov, bus sales decline 90%

reported a growth of 23 per cent in M&HCV truck sales in the month of November at 4,238 units from 3,447 units in the corresponding period last year. However, bus sales dropped by 90 per cent to 184 unis from 1,874 units, which led to a drop of 17 per cent in total M&HCV sales to 4,422 units from 5,321 units in the year ago period.

The sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose by 31 per cent to 5,305 units in November 2020 from 4,056 units in November, last year.

Total vehicles sales rose by 4 per cent to 9,727 units in November 2020 from 9,377 units in the year ago period.

In the April-November period, M&HCV trucks sales dropped by 60 per cent to 15,419 units from 39,015 units in the corresponding period last year. M&HCV bus sales dropped by 94 per cent to 597 unis from 10,845 units last year. Total M&HCV sales dropped by 68 per cent to 16,016 units from 49,860 units in November 2019. LCV sales reported a 27 per cent drop to 23,947 units from 32,846 units in the year ago period.

Total vehicle sales during the current fiscal dropped by 52 per cent to 39,963 units from 82,706 units in the year ago period.