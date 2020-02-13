Auto Expo 2020: Asia's biggest motor show ends; draws over 608,000 visitors

Asia’s biggest motor show drew to a close on Wednesday bringing the curtains down on the six-day extravaganza. Even though it fell short of the overall number of participation, it was one of the biggest in terms of partaking by new entrants.

Beating the slowdown that has sapped buyer’s sentiments and hit volumes at companies for the past year-and-a-half, a total of 608,526 people visited the show at the Great Noida Expo Mart between February 7 and 12, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

With a peek into the future of mobility via green technologies, the exposition included 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors.

This included eight global premiers and over 70 launches and unveils. It also comprised introduction of 35 electric vehicles and 15 concepts.

Though many manufacturers gave the show a miss, those who participated believed in it as a platform to rekindle interest in a slowing market.

Rajan Wadhera, president of Siam, said this was the highest footfall at the Motor Show held in Greater Noida, “a testimonial of customer’s aspiration and affection for the automobile Industry.” Rajesh Menon, director general, added the “show will help to revive consumer sentiment which is crucial for the industry.”

Though smaller, as compared to last year in terms of participation, there was enough to catch buyers’ fancy from the stables of new entrants — MG Motors, Kia Motors, Great Wall Motors and FAW. Incumbents such as Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, the Volkswagen Group, Renault, Mahindra and Mahindra, among others, also did their bit to draw the crowd.

Manohar Bhat, vice president and head of sales and marketing at Kia Motors, said it got an “overwhelming response,” at the expo. Among other models, Kia launched the Carnival at the show. It has garnered over 4,000 bookings for the premium model and drew huge interest from visitors. It also showed the Sonet Concept at show.

Adding to the glamour quotient, like in previous editions, were many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Huma Qureshi, Gul Panag, Narain Karthikeyan, Daler Mehndi, among others.

“Our biggest takeaway from this expo has been that we have been able to convince the public that we are a British brand,” said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer at MG Motors, which designed its pavilion with a London theme.

Gupta’s suggestion to the organisers was that the expo should be spread out across cities in India and should showcase future technologies.

The expo also appeared to have made many visitors considering purchasing new cars. One such buyer, Sanket Gupta, a Bengaluru-based IT professional who had delayed buying a second car, said: “I read and heard about all the new cars and SUVs on display at the show on social media and am now considering test drives.”

Vikram Malhotra, 32, IT professional who visited the show and owns a Maruti Vittara Brezza, said he liked the new SUV concept showcased by Maruti. “I will wait for when Maruti brings in a car based on that,” he said.

Some like Shawn Milton, a New Delhi-based freelance filmmaker, had a suggestion as well. “Being there is a fantastic experience. But I lose out on lot of money that I can earn. I think now time has come to show the fair to us in Delhi through virtual presentation. May be we could sit at home or on the move and yet enjoy it.”

The organisers took the first step in that direction. This year’s show had Facebook India as its partner for wider reach. It also boasted of various virtual reality and augmented reality booths present across the venue.