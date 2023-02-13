JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Domestic PV sales up 17.23% in January as consumer sentiment improves: SIAM

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Dec quarter net loss widens to Rs 601 crore
Business Standard

Audi India to start making the Q3 range in India this calendar year

At present, the firm imports these cars as fully built-up units that attract 110% duty; local manufacturing would help reduce wait periods and boost sales

Topics
Audi | Automobile | Cars

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Audi
Local manufacturing would help reduce wait periods and boost sales

Audi India, which launched the Q3 Sportback in India on Monday, aims to start making the Q3 range of cars in India from the third quarter of this calendar year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY