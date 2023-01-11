Auto Expo 2023: MG reveals Hector facelift, Plus; price starts Rs 14.7 lakh

(MG) revealed the Hector facelift and the Hector Plus at the ongoing 2023 on Wednesday. The price range of the facelift is between Rs 14.73 lakh and Rs 20.78 lakh. For Plus, the price range is Rs 17.5 lakh and Rs 22.43 lakh.

facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS and 250Nm) engine. MG Hector Plus will be powered by a 2-litre diesel (170PS and 350Nm) engine. The channels in the rear include a new illuminated light stripe.

The will have a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. It will allow new voice commands for ambient lighting, a new gearshift lever and an electronic parking brake.

The bigger upgrades are in safety. The will have Level 2 ADAS with features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist. The car has also followed a global trend of spreading the "Hector" name badge across the lower section of the tailgate.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its concept SUV 'eVX' at the 2023.

The biennial auto show that was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 was postponed to this year due to COVID-19. Some major manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan, along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, are not participating in this edition.

Also, the visibility of main two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co will be restricted to their displays of flex-fuel prototype vehicles at the Ethanol pavilion.

The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India will lead the traditional automakers at the show at Greater (Uttar Pradesh) that will witness five global launches and the launching and unveiling of 75 products.

This expo edition kicks off with press days on January 11-12, followed by general public days from January 13-18. There is a much larger participation of newer startup players, especially in the electric vehicles segment in this edition.