Auto Expo: Over 70 launches scheduled as manufacturers bank on sentiments

Despite the slowdown in the automobile sector, the industry is expected to surpass the previous year’s figures of launches in the biennial Over 70 new vehicles are expected to be launched at the 2020 by companies under Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) - an apex body of automakers in the country.

Meanwhile, non- members including Chinese manufacturers are expected to showcase a dozen new cars during the event. During the last Auto Expo, the number of new launches from and non- companies stood at 85.

Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM said that these new launches are expected to improve the customer sentiment, which in turn will lead to an increase in sales. The numbers will increase as non-members have also lined up new launches, he added. He noted that the third-quarter sales were slightly better compared to the first and second quarters owing to new launches.

During the six-day-long event, automakers have planned 10 global launches, 26 India specific launches, 6 concept vehicles, 7 facelifts and 21 vehicle unveilings (just displays).

While the largest participant in the expo will be Tata Motors, Chinese companies including GreatWall, which marks its foray this year, and MG Motor have taken 3,500 sq m of space, each. Volkswagen, Skoda, and Nissan, which skipped the last AutoExpo will also be present during the current edition, said Sugato Sen, Deputy Director-General, SIAM.

On questions of companies staying away from the expo, he said, the industry is facing a difficult time and many of the companies are responding to business challenges. He noted that those participating account for nearly 85 per cent of the passenger car sales in the country, while in commercialvehicles, they account for nearly 75 per cent of the sales.

The focus of the Auto will be on vehicle safety, (EV), connected vehicles and clean vehicles. The EV and hybrid vehicles showcased at the are expected to generate a lot of interest. About 20 startups in the EV category and related technology sectors will also showcase their offerings at the Auto Expo as against 11 last time.

Menon added that the industry hopes the market will be better from the second half of the next fiscal. On budget expectation, he said, SIAM has requested the government to introduce scrappage policy and reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 28 per cent.

The Auto Expo 2020 will take place between February 7-12 at Greater Noida.