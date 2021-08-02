Auto industry postpones Auto Expo Motor Show 2022 owing to coronavirus fear

In a first, India’s auto industry is postponing the – The Motor Show 2022 in view of the pandemic and the uncertainty ahead, auto industry body Society of Indian Manufacturers (Siam) said in a statement. Scheduled to be held from 2nd – 9th February 2022 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the show is being postponed keeping in mind the safety of exhibitors, visitors, and all stakeholders involved.

This is the first time that the industry body is postponing the bi-annual annual auto show since it started organizing it in 1986. India’s auto industry is not the only one to do so. Several marquee international auto shows have been postponed in view of the global pandemic.

"The Indian Industry and Siam recognises the inherent risks in organizing the due to the on-going Covid-19 Pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible 3rd Wave. There is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organizing would need a lead time of preferably a year,” said Siam.

"Auto Expo, it added, is like a festival of celebration, for the industry and the hosts look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spreading of infection. The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a business-to-consumer show like an Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult. It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now, it said.

The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo would be finalised later this year keeping in view the Covid situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows, said Siam.