Bajaj Auto, Triumph Motorcycles to firm up partnership agreement soon

Two years after they announced a partnership to co-develop middle displacement (400cc to 700cc) motorcycles for India and neighbouring markets, Bajaj Auto and the UK’s iconic motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles are in the process of finalising agreements on production, investment distribution, marketing, and sales.

Albeit with differences, the broad contours of the agreements with Triumph will be benchmarked to Austrian bikemaker KTM AG, given that the latter has paid huge dividends to the partners with brisk volumes, market access, and cost benefits in its 12-year tenure. ...