Big on style and high on mileage, the Jaguar F-Type invites admiration

I was halfway across the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, driving THE Jaguar past a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, when I noticed a group of excited schoolchildren standing by their school bus and frantically waving to get my attention. The new, two-door, red F-type, with its downsized two-litre engine, is a car that will get noticed, every single time.

Its aerodynamic lines, which combine muscularity and poise, and its mid-mounted exhaust pipe make it one of the best looking machines on the road. As I punch the accelerator and cruise past the school bus, which coincidentally is also made by Tata ...