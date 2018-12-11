Jaguar Land Rover India drives in 2019 Discovery Sport at Rs 4.46 mn

India on Tuesday said it has launched the latest version of its SUV priced at Rs 4.468 million (ex-showroom).

Each derivative of the is now furnished with fresh features that further enhance the vehicle's capability to offer the true spirit of adventure, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Jaguar Land Rover needs a tow from China

"With the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport, we now offer our customers an extensive range of derivatives and enhanced powertrain options that provide efficiency and an improved driving experience," India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

It adds on the unique combination of versatility and distinctive design that has made the model one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio, he added.

The SE and HSE derivatives of the model which are powered by the 2.0 litre Ingenium diesel engine now get more powerful 132 kW output, while the Pure variant continues to be powered by the 110 kW output powertrain, the company said.

sells its vehicles in the country through 27 authorised outlets.