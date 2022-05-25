BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on Thursday: Check price, features

-
German luxury carmaker BMW is all set to launch its third fully electric model - the i4 electric sedan - in India, on Thursday. It is an electrified version of the company's 4 Series Gran Coupe. BMW has previously launched the iX electric SUV and the MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback in the Indian market. Here's a look at the design, performance, and expected price of the car.
Design
The all-electric i4 measures 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, and 1,448mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2,856mm. It features full-LED headlights, a closed front kidney grille, L-shaped rear lights, alloy wheels, and blue accents all around the car.
Performance
The BMW i4 is expected to be available in two variants - the eDrive40 and the M50 xDrive. The base version eDrive40 has a rear axle-mounted electric motor that produces 340 hp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in a span of 5.7 seconds, the company said.
On the other hand, the top-spec M50 xDrive gets twin electric motors with an all-wheel-drive system. These motors can churn out 544 hp of power and 795 Nm of peak torque. The model is expected to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. Further, the car comes with an 81 kWh battery pack, which can be fully charged in 8.25 hours using an 11kW home charger.
Interiors and features
The i4 sports a dual-screen setup, comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The system runs BMW's latest i-Drive 8 user interface. Other expected features of the car include multi-zone climate control, a sunroof, wireless charging, and powered front seats.
Expected price
There is no official word from BMW about the i4’s price so far. However, its price is expected to start from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).
