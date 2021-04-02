Car review: Does Mercedes-Benz E-Class purport to replace the S-Class?

When luxe car-makers roll out new models at the entry level, price dynamics shift and a couple of things happen. First, price-wise, the new car realigns to almost resemble the model that sits right above it, thanks to BS VI regulations and growing input costs over the years.

This happened with the BMW 2 Series and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine, which cost almost what the new C-Class used to just a few years ago. Second, when car portfolios expand for a manufacturer, like their price, de facto, the new cars also start to offer features like those in the model above them. That ...