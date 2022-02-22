Car review: Kia Carens packs style with smart pricing

Kia is a rare example of a newbie auto company that has swiftly ramped up volumes in a short period of time and also managed to do so by studying its customers — fathoming what they want and designing products around their requirements rather than presuming they’d want something that has worked well overseas. To think about it, there is no shortage of overseas aspirants that landed in India with a hope to crack one of the largest car markets in Asia.

However, the results have been less than successful and most of these entrants have also beaten a retreat. General Motors ...