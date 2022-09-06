Citroen C5 Aircross to get a facelift version; new to SUV launch on Sep 7

French luxury carmaker Citroen is set to launch the facelifted version of its premium flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV), the C5 Aircross, in India on September 7. Citroen C5 Aircross facelift will get revised front and rear profiles and an updated interior, along with some crucial feature updates.

C5 Aircross is responsible for setting a base for the luxury carmaker in the Indian market. The new is expected to command a premium over the current model's ex-showroom price, which ranges between Rs 32.24 lakh and Rs 33.78 lakh. The new looks of the will be on par with the new model, which was introduced in the European market earlier this year.

Along with a new set of headlights, the grille design will also be tweaked and the front bumper will also be redesigned. The air tanks will be placed slightly lower than before. The rear profile of the facelift will also see an update as the LED tail light units will have a new design and new graphics.

The interiors of the C5 Aircross facelift will have a new dashboard layout, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen system, and an updated 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The AC in the SUV will be repositioned to accommodate the bigger infotainment screen.

The C5 Aircross seats are considered to be the best in class. To add to the existing comfort quotient, the carmaker is expected to sport ventilated seats for the front row. The SUV will also come equipped with a highway driver assist system, which will include a suite of driver-assistance and active safety (ADAS) features. The suite is expected to have features such as lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and a stop-and-go function, among others.

It will have the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine mated to an eight-speed transmission. The powerhouse generates 174.57 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque.