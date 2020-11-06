Demand for trucks powers General Motors' better-than-expected profit in Q3

Co. reported a better-than-expected profit in the third quarter as strong demand for trucks powered its recovery from a slump in sales earlier this year.

The automaker said adjusted earnings per share came to $2.83 in the quarter, beating an analyst consensus estimate for $1.45 a share. That was up from $1.72 a year ago and better than the second quarter, when GM posted its first loss in more than a decade.

GM swung back into the black as its plants resumed production following a six-week springtime shutdown due to the coronavirus and as more pandemic-weary buyers snapped up vehicles such as its lucrative Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. “This year, and the third quarter, is a testament to GM’s resilience,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said in a statement.

The results put the carmaker on a path toward a goal for operating profit as high as $5 billion for the full year.