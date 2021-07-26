e-Nexon to contribute 5% of company's PV sales soon: Tata Motors CFO

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors rolls out 200,000th unit of SUV Nexon
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Delhi govt delists electric version of Tata Nexon car from subsidy scheme
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
Tata Motors to launch 10 EVs by 2025, 'lead change' on carbon footprint
The e-Nexon, the electric version of the Nexon, has helped the company to increase the share of EVs in the company's total passenger vehicle sales and will soon account for 5 per cent in total sales, P B Balaji, chief financial officer, told reporters during the earnings call. The share of e-Nexon has been rising consistently. Tata Motors retailed a total of 53,800 cars in June quarter, up 189 per cent year-on-year.
The e-Nexon contributed one per cent in FY20, climbing up to 2 per cent in FY21. It now accounts for 3 per cent in its overall volumes. “In some markets it's neck-to-neck with diesel,” said Balaji. In the three months to June, Tata Motors posted the highest ever quarterly sale of 1715 units of e-Nexon. It helped the company to improve its market share to 77 per cent in Q1 FY22 vis-à-vis 61.7 per cent of Q1 FY21.
Encouraged by the response, the company plans to launch 10 electric vehicles by 2025, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Motors said in a letter to shareholders in the company's latest annual report. An improvement in charging infrastructure, a lower running costs compared to internal combustion engine powered vehicles coupled with tax exemptions and incentives is leading to an increased demand, said Balaji. Tata Motors is in the process of ramping up capacity for e-Nexon but is constrained by the chip shortage, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor