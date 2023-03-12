E-scooter companies likely to offer cheap chargers to meet FAME norms

Electric scooter companies are working on a plan to offer a low-priced slow charger under Rs 4,000 and absorb its cost within the mandatory ex-factory cap imposed by the government for availing of the FAME 2 subsidy. However, they will need three to four months to manufacture it and offer it with the electric vehicle (EV). The move is being considered after the Department of Heavy Industries asked companies to respond to complaints by a whistle-blower.