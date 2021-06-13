Electric 2-wheeler to become cheaper with higher incentives under FAME II

While some electric two-wheeler makers have already reduced the prices of their models, others will be doing the same in the next few days, following an increase in incentives under the second phase of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme by the government.

Manufacturers said the higher incentives would encourage them to reduce prices and bring down the initial acquisition cost for buyers, thereby speeding up adoption of e-two wheelers. The government had on Friday made a partial modification of the scheme for FAME in India Phase-II), such as increasing ...