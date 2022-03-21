Electric scooter sales likely to reach inflection point this year

This year, sales of electric scooters are set to reach an inflection point. They are projected to reach 0.7 -0.8 million, according to estimates by makers as well as analysts and this will account for 13 per cent of the six million per annum scooter market (including ICE scooters).

When it happens, it will be the first time that the market share of electric scooter sales will have touched double digits. They could already have reached one million sales, had it not been for the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to a shortage of semiconductors and other materials. Last year, 0.2 ...