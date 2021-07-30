EVs to account for 25% of Tata Motors' PV sales: N Chandrasekaran

-
A fourth of Tata Motors total passenger vehicle sales will be accounted for by electric vehicles, as the company seeks to ride on the electrification trend in the country. The Tata Group flagship will announce fundraising plans to support the EV business, N Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Motors told the shareholders at the company's 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.
EVs presently account for 2 per cent of the company's total passenger vehicle sales. Meanwhile, multiple shareholders expressed concern over non-payment of dividend, high debt levels and steep losses incurred by the company on account of UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, during the two and half hours long virtual (AGM)
“Tata Motors has a very ambitious goal for EVs. We have planned at least 25 per cent of our total PV sales to come from electric in the medium to long term. We will launch 10 EV models by 2025. Towards this we will also raise capital at an appropriate time. Tata Motors is also looking to set up a battery plant outside Tata Motors.
Meanwhile, the plans are also afoot to set up 10,000 charging points in 25 cities with Tata Power in the coming years, he said. The company is also working on hydrogen fuel cell technology. It has seven hydrogen buses ready and got the first order of 15 buses from Indian Oil Corp, Chandrasekaran informed the stockholders.
"Within PV, the performance of the EV business is particularly noteworthy. We strengthened our market leadership to 71.4 percent led by sales of more than 4000 Nexon EV units since its launch last year. EV penetration has now doubled to 2 percent of our overall PV volumes. Overall PV volumes grew by a robust 69 per cent, even as the overall industry volumes reduced by 2 per cent while within that EV volumes grew 218 per cent," he said.
