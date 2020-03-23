Eyeing 10% market share in premium segment: Piaggio India's Diego Graffi

Piaggio India has seen its scooter sales in the 125cc segment growing from 39,779 units in the April 2018 to February 2019 period to 43,355 units in April 2019 to February 2020, as against the overall declining scooter market. Diego Graffi, managing director and chief executive officer, speaks to T E Narasimhan on what lies ahead.

Edited excerpts: The impact of Covid-19 on your demand? We have seen a consistent slowdown since mostly mid-last week, when we in India started suffering the first effect of the coronavirus. We started seeing some effect in Pune and Mumbai. The ...