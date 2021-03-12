French carmaker Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt

-
French carmaker Renault said on Thursday it would sell all of its 1.54% stake in Germany's Daimler in order to speed up de-leveraging of its automotive business.
Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process.
Based on Daimler's closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault's stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion).
"The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction," Renault said.
The French carmaker, with it Japanese partner Nissan , had exchanged stakes with Daimler in 2010 to strengthen their industrial partnerships.
