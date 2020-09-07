Harley Davidson in talks with Bajaj, M&M for strategic partnership: Report

India, the iconic American bike maker, is in talks with Indian companies including Classic Legends, owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, and for a strategic partnership, CNBC TV 18 reported on Monday.

The Newark-based firm has been reviewing its India operations as part of its global rewire strategy announced in July 2020. This is line with the announcement the company made on July 28 regarding its plans to exit markets where volumes and profitability do not match the continued investment.

Mahindra and Mahindra said it doesn’t comment on speculation. and India spokesperson also declined to comment.