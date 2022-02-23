Hitachi, Ashok Leyland, IIT Madras working on 20-sec E-bus battery charge

In what may be a major boost to the electric vehicle in transport segment in India, Hitachi Energy is all set to introduce an innovative flash- technology that will be able to recharge electric buses within 20 seconds, from several hours currently. A pilot project will be launched at IIT Madras, in association with Ashok Leyland within a month's time.

According to industry sources, players like state-run NTPC, Olectra, JBM Auto and Green Cell Mobility too are keen on this technology. If it works, it will be a huge push for the planned EV expansion in urban India.

The e-bus from Ashok Leyland will incorporate Hitachi Energy’s innovative flash- technology – Grid-eMotion Flash – and run in IITM. Though the pilot project was announced in 2020, it did not take off then.

"Through this, 25 per cent of batteries will be charged within a span of 20 seconds. As of now, the pilot is being launched within a month," said N Venu, Managing Director and chief executive officer, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy. IIT Madras did not respond to questions from Business Standard.

Grid eMotion Flash was developed for sustainable mass transportation. It is the world’s fastest technology and onboard traction system for high frequency and high capacity bus routes. "Not only is it environmentally friendly, but it also ensures that the fleet is not oversized to cover electric buses on standby for charging," he said.

With Grid eMotion Flash, fewer electric buses are needed, and they can be more easily re-deployed to other lines. It takes less than a second to connect to overhead high-power charging contacts, and only twenty seconds to boost charge; topping up the battery while passengers get on and off the bus. This technology offers operating cost savings of 30 percent versus an equivalent diesel-transit system.

The solution is already operational in Geneva where electric buses equipped with this solution have covered record 500,000 kilometers, transporting millions of passengers and reducing carbon emissions by about 1000 tons, the company claimed. In UAE, the e-bus can cover a distance of 95km after a single charge, that is, make six quiet and emission-free trips between the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, it added.