Honda Cars' domestic PV sales jump 29% to 8,714 units in September

Cars recorded domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales of 8,714 units in September 2022, marking a 29 per cent jump from September 2021, amid strong demand due to the festival season.

The carmaker sold 6,765 PV units in September last year. The company's product range includes Jazz, Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda City e:HEV.

"The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month, which is also a positive for the festive sales, in terms of better availability of Honda cars during Navratras, Dussehra and Diwali period," said Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India.

He said that the company's volume models -- Honda City and Amaze -- continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales.

"City e:HEV is giving us additional opportunity to serve our customers with advanced electrified mobility solution, and we are getting exceptional user feedback from them," he noted.

Honda's car exports from India fell from 2,964 units in September last year to 2,333 units in September 2022.