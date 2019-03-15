Honda's biggest launch in years comes with revolutionary changes

One should take time to appreciate the finer things in life, they say — like a vintage red wine or a great novel that you can read over and over again and discover something new every time. The new, 10th-generation compact Honda Civic is one such thing that calls for repeated appreciation.

The new sedan — the company's biggest launch in years — is an entirely different car from what was first brought to India in 2006. One of the earliest premium Japanese cars, it was pulled out owing to dwindling sales and a mismatch in Honda's portfolio of petrol and ...