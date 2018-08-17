How the latest version of Honda Jazz stacks up against its nearest rivals

The Honda Jazz has had its steady bunch of loyalists for some years now. Of late though, competition for the Jazz has been on the rise with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 offering great features in their cars.

Curious to see how Honda has responded to admittedly stiff competition, I did not let the heavy rains play spoilsport when invited to drive the latest version of the Jazz. A first look is disheartening — not much seems to have changed on the exterior of the 2018 Honda Jazz. It sports its familiar look, except for the addition of a chrome slat on the front ...