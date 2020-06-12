JUST IN
Hyundai Motor to shut down Irungattukottai facility for annual maintenance

This maintenance activity will be carried out during the period June 15-19, 2020, in both the Hyundai plants for upgradation of robots as well as existing machinery

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Hyundai will also install new technologies that will increase efficiencies and also pave way for future models.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday announced the scheduled annual maintenance and upgradation activity for the year 2020 at their factory located in Irungattukottai near Chennai.

This maintenance activity will be carried out during the period June 15-19, 2020, in both the Hyundai plants for upgradation of robots as well as existing machinery, and installation of new technologies that will increase efficiencies and also pave way for future models.
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 20:14 IST

