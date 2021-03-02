Hyundai's latest and smallest SUV, Bayon, set for global launch today

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai's Chennai factory made more cars than China unit in 2019
Hyundai makes a 'Smartivity' move to take on rivals in SUV market
In pics: Hyundai launches the all-new i20; price starts at Rs 6.79 lakh
Harley fails, Hyundai triumphs: India's auto market is unlike any other
The Kia Sonet is a feature-rich compact SUV with funky body language
South Korean auto major Hyundai is expected to introduce the latest addition to its SUV segment, mini SUV Bayon, on Tuesday. Bayon will be Hyundai’s smallest and most affordable SUV till date. The mini SUV is expected to be initially launched for the European market, according to a report in Carwale.com.
Indian customers awaiting Bayon’s India launch will have to face disappointment for now. In India, Hyundai already has SUV Venue, which is one of South Korean firm’s best selling cars. Hyundai’s SUV line-up will see Bayon feature below the Kona, Nexo, Tucson, and Santa Fe.
Design
Not musch is known about the SUV, but leaked images present online have fuelled speculation of an all-black themed interior. The SUV is likely to have a floating touchscreen infotainment system and 4-spoke multi-functional steering wheel.
Bayon's front fascia is likely to have a single-piece grille with split LED lights. The rear is likely to have arrow-shaped LED lights and dual-tone rear bumpers which will have reflectors and number plate.
India launch date
The company has not announced the launch date for India and it is unlikely to be announced anytime soon. It will be launched on March 2, 2021 for the European market.
Price in India
The price of the SUV is not known yet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor