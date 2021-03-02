Hyundai's latest and smallest SUV, Bayon, set for global launch today

South Korean auto major is expected to introduce the latest addition to its SUV segment, mini SUV Bayon, on Tuesday. Bayon will be Hyundai’s smallest and most affordable SUV till date. The mini SUV is expected to be initially launched for the European market, according to a report in Carwale.com.

Indian customers awaiting Bayon’s India launch will have to face disappointment for now. In India, already has SUV Venue, which is one of South Korean firm’s best selling cars. Hyundai’s SUV line-up will see Bayon feature below the Kona, Nexo, Tucson, and Santa Fe.

Design

Not musch is known about the SUV, but leaked images present online have fuelled speculation of an all-black themed interior. The SUV is likely to have a floating touchscreen infotainment system and 4-spoke multi-functional steering wheel.

Bayon's front fascia is likely to have a single-piece grille with split LED lights. The rear is likely to have arrow-shaped LED lights and dual-tone rear bumpers which will have reflectors and number plate.

India launch date

The company has not announced the launch date for India and it is unlikely to be announced anytime soon. It will be launched on March 2, 2021 for the European market.

Price in India

The price of the SUV is not known yet.