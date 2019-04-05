India's historic vehicles stand a chance of survival, thanks to enthusiasts

A few days ago at Bengaluru’s UB City, there were more people standing outside the luxury mall than there were inside. Everyone’s cameras were going off and in every selfie was at least one of the 42 vintage cars that were exhibited in front of the mall.

The display was an attempt to show how varied historic wheels could be, from a tiny Austin Seven to a sizeable Mercedes-Benz Nurburg. The wheels were brought out to mark the first general meeting of the Fédération International des Véhicules Anciens, or FIVA as the international body for preserving motoring ...