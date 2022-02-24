Jeep to expand its India model line-up with Meridian and Cherokee

Plotting a comeback trail in one of the fastest growing SUV markets of the world, would be expanding its model line-up in India with the launch of the Meridian and Grand Cherokee later this year. Six in every 10 passenger vehicles sold in India is an SUV.

The Meridian, the company’s three-row SUV, that made a global debut as the Commander last year, is likely to go on sale in summer this year. It would be a high volume model and would be crucial for Jeep’s comeback in India, Christian Meunier, chief executive-- Brand said on Tuesday addressing the Indian media from Detroit.

“I am not happy with the volumes in India. That’s why I want Brazil to be the benchmark. In Brazil we sell 15000 units a month with three models and in India we were doing 4000 units with two models (Compass and Wrangler). We need to grow in this market and push the limit. We shouldn’t stay where we are in India. But we need to do it the right way,” said Meunier. India will be the only market outside the US that will have four name plates from

The Meridian gives an opportunity for more volumes and would help Jeep in expanding the manufacturing footprint in India, Meunier added. Strategically, India will be an export hub for the right hand models.

A derivative of the Compass, the seven-seater model will be launched with more than 80 per cent of the locally procured parts. It is expected to be priced between Rs25,00,000 to 30,00,000 and be pitted against the Mahindra XUV700, Innova Crysta, Kia Carnival, among others. The Meridian would be available in three powertrains and two trims would be offered only in diesel.

The fifth generation Cherokee will follow the Meridian. By the end of 2022, Jeep will have a portfolio of four nameplates – either locally assembled or produced in India. On an average Jeep sells 15000 units in Brazil with three models.

The 80-year old iconic American SUV brand is looking to capitalize on the premiumisation trend in a market that it entered in 2017 with the high-end Wrangler Unlimited and Grand Cherokee, followed by made-in-India Compass. The top-down approach helped the Fiat Chrysler Automobile position the brand in a manner it had envisaged – luxury with capability. However, it all soon fizzled out. A delay in bringing refreshes and new models pushed it to the fringes in a market where competition was growing leaps and bounces.

Clawing back its lost glory could be an uphill ride. “Owing to the delay in launching products for the Indian market, Jeep lost the momentum it had built with the Compass. Given the competitive intensity in the SUV market, it may not be easy for the brand to make deep inroads, said Puneet Gupta, director, I.H.S Automotive, a sales forecast and market research firm.

“Jeep as a brand and Compass in particular, had really caught the buyers’ fancy and ticked all the boxes—be it the positioning, localization or high brand recall,” they had everything going for them but they lost the plot,” said Gupta.

In 2018, following the launch of the Compass, Jeep’s erstwhile CEO Mike Manley had confirmed the company’s plans to introduce a compact SUV for the Indian market. Subsequently, the plans were abandoned. Commenting on whether it’s still under consideration, Meunier said, “We would love to have a sub-four meter model in India. We are studying it. But we need to do it the right way, we don’t want to take a hatchback and make it look like a Jeep.”

Stellantis, formed last year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, is committed to make the India operations financially viable, said Roland Bouchara, chief executive and managing director, Stellantis India. “We are on a good track to make the business viable in India and localization will play a very important role in the same,” he said.