JLR launches maiden electric offering Jaguar I-PACE in Indian market

Jaguar Land Rover India launched its maiden electric offering, the Jaguar I-PACE for the Indian market on Tuesday. With a starting price of Rs 105.9 Lakh (ex-showroom India), the Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power.
“It marks the beginning of our electrification journey,” said Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India. With its electrified products, JLR India is keen to play a significant role in India’s electrification drive in the future, he said.
All the 22 retail outlets across 19 cities where the model is available are EV ready with over 35 EV chargers installed and more installations underway, the company said. These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers. Retail staff has been extensively trained with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers.
To charge the Jaguar I-PACE, customers may either use a home charging cable that is provided as standard with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be
done by Tata Power and will be co-ordinated by Jaguar retailers.
Customers may also access Tata Power’s fast expanding EZ Charge network of around 200 I-PACE compatible charging points on a use and pay basis. The I-PACE comes with a package of 5 years service and 5 years roadside assistance, 8 years or 160 000 km battery warranty and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger, JLR said in a release. The I-PACE will rival the Mercedes EQC and upcoming Audi e-tron.
