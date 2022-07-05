June automobile retail sales jump 27% on improved chip availability: FADA

-
Registration of automobiles across all categories rose at a brisk pace year-on-year (y-oy) in June as improved availability of semiconductors enabled automakers to increase output and dispatch more units to their dealers, the Federation of Auto Dealers Association (FADA) said on Tuesday. It jumped to 27.16 per cent to 1.5 million units compared to 1.2 million units in the same month a year ago.
However, pulled down by the two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the overall retail sales declined 8.68 per cent compared with the corresponding month in June 2019, indicating that the broad-based recovery has yet to kick in. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers skidded 16.37 per cent and 5.71 per cent, respectively, compared with June 2019, the dealer body said.
“The commercial vehicle (CV) segment showed strength for the first time as it grew by 4 per cent compared to June 2019, a pre-Covid month. Bus segment along with LCVs are showing good traction,” Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA said in the statement.
Meanwhile, the two-wheeler sales that saw sales advance to 20 per cent y-o-y on the last year’s low base continue to suffer due to poor market sentiment, especially in rural India, high cost of ownership, inflationary pressure, said Gulati.
Three-wheelers have seen the volumes contract owing to a rapid shift to electric. Apart from this, permit issues and frequent increase in prices remained the biggest dampeners.
"The passenger vehicle (PV) segment continued to see robust growth. An increase in wholesale sales clearly shows that semiconductor availability is now getting easier. Waiting periods, especially in the compact SUV and SUV segment, continued to remain high. New vehicle launches are seeing robust booking thus reflecting a healthy demand pipeline", FADA said.
Average inventory for PVs ranged from 15-20 days at the end of June, and for two-wheelers, it stood 20-23 days.
