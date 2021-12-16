Kia to focus on being a premium brand, stay away from sedans and hatchbacks

South Korean automaker Kia Motors says it will look to be a premium only brand and stay away from the entry level segment like sedans and hatchbacks. Hardeep Singh Brar, the company’s India Vice-President and Head (Sales and Marketing), said that customers have accepted Kia as a premium brand.

In the mass market Kia is considered to be the most premium brand. “Customers like the features and they are willing to pay for them. So, we have consciously decided that if customers like us a premium brand, let’s stick to that. It is a conscious decision to stay premium ...