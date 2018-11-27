KTM Duke 125cc with ABS launched in India at Rs 1,18,000: All details here

The Austrian bike-maker KTM has finally unveiled the 125cc Duke in India at a price of Rs 1,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most expensive offering in the the 125cc segment. Already popluar in the international market, the KTM 125 will be available at all the 450 KTM showrooms across India. However, unlike the international edition which takes design cues from Duke 390, the Indian version of 125 shares its styling with the 200. The only visual difference between the 125cc and 200c Duke is the redesigned graphics while majority of the design stays the same.

The street-naked bike is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces a max power of 14.5hp at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but misses out on a slipper clutch. The new motorcycle also comes equipped with a single-channel ABS unit similar to the 200 Duke, making it the first 125cc motorcycle in India to feature ABS (a safety feature mandatory for all two-wheelers above 125cc capacity from April 1,2019).

The bike also borrows a trellis frame, 43mm USD fork and an adjustable monoshock from the 200cc Duke. All these features are available as standard and is a segment-first feature in the Indian market. The seat stands at a height of 818mm and the bike has a kerb weight of 148kg.

Interestingly the bike is more powerful than the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Bajaj Auto, which owns 49 per cent stake in KTM, is placing the product as an introductory bike to the world of racing. Speaking on the occasion Amit Nandi, President, Probiking at Ltd. said "KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing".

Altough there isn’t any direct rival to the new KTM motorcycle, the KTM 125 Duke competes with the likes of Yamaha R15 V3.0 (Rs 1,27,000), the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 (Rs 1,12,000) and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS (Rs 1,11,000) in terms of pricing. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi).