Looking to buy a car in 2021? Here's a list of top ten upcoming cars

With the global economy recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, firms are also trying to recover lost business. Most firms will push their new products aggressively in 2021. .

As we move closer to 2021, we have prepared a list of top 10 cars and SUVs slated for launch in India in the first few months of 2021.

Fortuner facelift

The new Fortuner was expected to be launched in 2020. The new Fortuner will have some cosmetic changes. It will have a BSVI compliant engine which will make the new version costlier. It will also have a new sportier rear bumper, different alloy wheels and updated taillamps. The SUV will also have a larger infotainment system and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

• Expected launch date: 6th January 2021

• Expected price: Rs 30-35 lakhs

• Competition: Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster

A4 facelift

A4 facelift is already available for booking. The car is expected to be launched on 5th January. This will be Audi’s first launch in India in 2021 as it seeks to bolster its market share. The new A4 facelift will be offered with a 190bhp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The design will be in line with the latest A4 available in the global market.

• Expected price: Rs 42-48 lakh

• Launch date: 5th January

• Competition: Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60

Jeep Compass

The new Jeep Compass will receive similar updates it received to the international version. The car will have a new front, with revised headlights, and a new front bumper. It will also have new AC vents and a new infotainment system at the centre. Engine and gearbox options will remain the same.

• Expected launch date: January 2021

• Expected price: Rs 18 lakh

• Competition: Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq

Tata Altroz Turbo-Petrol

Tata Motors’ Altroz Turbo-Petrol variant will be powered by 110bhp 1.2 litre turbo-petrol engine. The variant will have an option of new colour Marina Blue. This will be exclusive for Tata’s premium hatchback. The car will also get a dual-clutch transmission unit alongside a five-speed manual unit.

• Expected launch: 13th January

• Expected price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

• Competition: Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo

MG Hector Plus Seven-seater

MG Hector Plus Seven-seater will have similar features to its 6-seater version. It will carry the same 143bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine. Design changes will include a new 5-spoke alloy wheels and a new dual-tone interior theme.

The car will be available in 2 versions — Super and Sharp.

The new seven-seat version will have a bench-style seat in the second row.

• Expected price: Rs 14 to 18 lakh

• Expected launch date: January 2021

• Competition: Mahindra’s XUV500, 7-seat Hyundai Creta, Tata Gravitas

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

India will be the first country to get the right-hand drive version of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. It will be a long-wheelbase version of the sedan. The wheelbase will be 110mm longer than the standard version. The engine is likely to be a 258bhp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 190bhp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine same as the standard version.

• Expected date of launch: January 21, 2021

• Expected price: Rs 42 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

• Competition: Mercedes-Benz C-Class, A4 facelift, Jaguar XE

Ford Mustang 2021

One of the most successful sports cars, the previous version of Ford Mustang was launched in India in 2016. The new version will have a new chin with airflow-shaping vanes, new LED lights, and sculpted bonnets. It will also sport a powerful 450hp 5.0-litre V8 engine. The Mustang will have a 10-speed gearbox too.

• Expected launch: February, 2021

• Expected price: Rs 75 lakh

Tata Gravitas

Tata Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV and will be at the top of Tata’s SUV range in the Indian market. Gravitas will be based on Harrier but will have significant upgrades. Gravitas will have a 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine and option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic.

• Expected price: Rs 15 lakh

• Expected launch: January 2021

• Competition: Mahindra’s XUV500, 7-seat Hyundai Creta, MG Hector Plus Seven-seater

Volvo XC40 Recharge

This is the first all-electric SUV of the Swedish car maker. It was launched last year globally and is expected to be launched in India after the launch of S60.

The SUV will have a 78kWh battery powering two electric motors and will jointly produce 402hp and 660Nm torque and a range of 418 km.

• Expected launch date: April 2021

• Expected price: Rs 50-55 lakh

• Competition: Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQC

Jaguar E-Pace

E-Pace would mark Jaguar’s entry in to compact SUV segment in India. The SUV will have a 1998cc 4-cylinder engine producing 148bhp. The exteriors will have LED headlights, infrared reflective windshields and 10-spoke alloy wheels.

• Expected price: Rs 45 lakh

• Expected launch date: February 2021

• Competition: Mercedes-Benz GLA Class, BMW X1 Series and Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz EQC